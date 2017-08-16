Sozialismus führt notwendig zu Oligarchie und Gewalt

Wir leben leider in einer Zeit, in der man immer wieder darauf hinweisen muss, dass sozialistische Systeme nicht zufällig in Regelmäßigkeit scheitern, dass Sozialismus nicht scheitert, weil er schlecht umgesetzt wurde, dass das Heil des Sozialismus nicht deshalb verborgen bleibt und Sozialismus nicht deshalb immer und überall mit Armut, Unterdrückung und Blutvergießen einhergeht, weil die Klassenfeinde die hervorragende Idee des Sozialismus an der Verwirklichung hindern, sondern dass Sozialismus die Ursache des Scheiterns bereits in sich trägt.

Sozialismus wird notwendig zu Faschismus und Totalitarismus, weil der Planungsanspruch nur mit Fschismus und Gewalt aufrecht erhalten werden kann. Sozialismus führt zur Herrschaft einer Oligarchie, weil es eine Clique geben muss, die bestimmt, wem was zugewiesen wird und wem was weggegenommen wird. Sozialismus führt deshalb zu Armut, weil private Initiative entmutigt wird, während (Partei-)Schmarotzertum ermutigt wird. Sozialismus führt deshalb zu Blutvergießen, weil die Herrschafts-Clique zu immer rigideren Mitteln greifen muss, um die immer geringer werdenden Mittel zu sichern und unter den Getreuen zu verteilen, weil die Armut der Vielen, die man derzeit in Venezuela sehen kann, zwangsläufig in Verzweiflung und Widerstand gegen das sozialistische Regime führen muss.

Sozialismus führt notwendig zur Knechtschaft für viele.

Friedrich A. Hayek hat den Weg in den Sozialismus deshalb den Weg in die Knechtschaft genannt und 1944 ein Buch geschrieben, mit dem er seine britischen Landsleute (er lehrte damals in London) vor dem Sozialismus warnen wollte. Mit Erfolg, zum Glück.

Aber keine Idee is dämlich genug, keine verwirklichte Idee zieht eine Blutspur nach sich, die groß genug wäre, als dass sie nicht wiederkommen könnte, und so erlebt Sozialismus derzeit eine Renaissance, die man nur darauf zurückführen kann, dass die Nachfrage nach dieser Ideologie des Neids zyklisch verläuft und insbesondere dann, wenn es Menschen so gut geht, dass sie materieller Sorge enthoben sind, Attraktivität unter denen gewinnt, die eigene materielle Sorglosigkeit gerne mit dem, was sie für den Reichtum der anderen halten, tauschen würden – ohne dafür zu arbeiten, versteht sich.

Aus diesem Grund ist es wieder einmal notwendig, an die hervorragende Bloßstellung der Fratze, die sich hinter dem Traum vom Sozialismus verbirgt, die Friedrich A. Hayek geleistet hat, zu erinnern. Wir zitieren aus “The Road to Serfdom”:

“It is significant that one of the commonest objections to competition is that it is ‘blind’. It is not irrelevant to recall that to the ancients blindness was an attribute of their deity of justice. Although competition and justice may have little else in common, it is as much a commendation of competition as of justice that it is no respecter of persons. That it is impossible to foretell who will be the lucky ones or whom disaster will strike, that rewards and penalties are not shared out according to somebody’s views about the merits or demerits of different people, but depend on their capacity and their luck, is as important as that in framing legal rules we should not be able to predict which particular person will gain and which will lose by their application. And this is none the less true because in competition chance and good luck are often as important as skill and foresight in determining the fate of different people.

The choice open to us is not between a system in which everybody will get what he deserves according to some absolute and universal standard of right, and one where the individual shares are determined partly by accident or good or ill chance, but between a system where it is the will of a few persons that decide who is to get what, and one where it depends at least partly on the ability and enterprise of the people concerned and partly on unforseeable circumstances. This is no less relevant because in a system of free enterprise chances are not equal, since such a system is necessarily based on private property and (though perhaps not with the same necessity) on inheritance, with the differences in opportunity which these create. There is indeed a strong case for reducing this inequality of opportunity as far as congenial differences permit and as it is possible to do so without destroying the impersonal character of the process by which everybody has to take his chance and no person’s view about what is right and desirable overrules that of others.

The fact that the opportunities open to the poor in a competitive society are much more restricted than those open to the rich does not make it less true that in such a society the poor are much more free than a person commanding much greater material comfort in a different type of society. Although under competition the probability that a man who starts poor will reach great wealth is much smaller than is true of the man who has inherited property, it is not only possible for the former, but the competitive system is the only one where it depends solely on him and not on the favours of the mighty, and where nobody can prevent a man from attempting to achieve this result. It is only because we have forgotten what unfreedom means that we often overlook the patent fact that in every real sense a badly paid unskilled worker in this country has more freedom to shape his life than many a small entrepreneurs in Germany or a much better paid engineer or manager in Russia.

[…]

What our generation has forgotten is that the System of private property is the most important guarantee of freedom, not only for those who own property, but scarcely less for those who do not. It is only because the control of the means of production is divided among many people acting independently that nobody has complete power over us, that we as individuals can decide what to do with ourselves”. (105-108)