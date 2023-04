Politische Kriminelle: Trump ist ein Waisenknabe im Vergleich zu Clinton, Obama …

FROM THE WASHINGTON POST

The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it has imposed a record-setting $719,000 in fines against participants in the 1996 Democratic Party fund-raising scandals involving contributions from China, Korea and other foreign sources.

The FEC documents describe Democratic fund-raisers who set specific prices for foreign nationals to make illegal campaign contributions in return for meetings with then-President Clinton and Vice President Al Gore. A Democratic finance vice chair, for example, said organizers would have to contribute a total of $100,000 in return for Gore’s appearance at a Buddhist temple in Los Angeles.

Those penalized included the Democratic National Committee, the Clinton-Gore campaign, the Buddhist temple and nearly two dozen people and corporations acting as conduits for illegal contributions. All have agreed to pay, according to the documents.

[…]

The total in fines would have been significantly higher except that some of the corporations have folded and others were dummy operations, with no assets, set up as conduits for money from China, Venezuela, Canada and other countries. Foreign individuals and organizations are barred from contributing to federal elections.

[…]

In a separate document, the FEC said it decided to drop cases against contributors of more than $3 million in illegal DNC contributions because the respondents are either “out of the country and beyond our reach, or corporations that are defunct.”

In more than 400 pages of documents, the FEC detailed a variety of illegal fund-raising schemes in the 1996 Clinton reelection group.

In some respects, the 1996 fund-raising efforts by the Clinton White House and the DNC were a Democratic counterpart to the Republican Watergate scandals of 1972.