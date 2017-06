EU-Parlament: Gender Equality meint absichtliche Schädigung von Männern

Psychology Today ist ein Fachjournal, das in den USA erscheint und vom National Board of Certified Counsellors herausgegeben wird. Es hat eine Auflage von rund 300.000 Exemplaren und rund 4 Millionen Leser.

In seinem Beitrag „The Failure of Social Reform“ aus dem Jahre 1963 beschreibt der britische Historiker Philip Abrams die Ursachen, die dazu geführt haben, dass der Versuch, nach dem ersten Weltkrieg ein Regime sozialer Wohlfahrt im Vereinigten Königreich einzuführen, dass nicht zu letzt Wohnung und Arbeit für die aus dem Krieg zurückkehrenden Soldaten bereitstellen sollte, gescheitert ist. Eine wesentliche Ursache für das Scheitern, war die Beteiligung von Feministen am politischen Prozess im Jahre 1917:

“With the exception of Thomas none of these men was particularly concerned with questions of social welfare. By common consent this was a woman’s interest. Of eighteen members of the advisory section responsible for all problems of „social amelioration“, fourteen were women — a unique situation in contemporary government agencies. And when it came to choosing particular women the Minister seems to have accepted marriage to men already prominent in government or business as the most appropriate qualification. Not only, then, were these distinguished ladies likely to prove unrepresentative of women as a whole, but of course women as such were very much a distinct political „interest“ in 1918. It would not have been surprising if the struggle for feminine rights had distracted them from other issues of social policy. And when we look at the proposals actually produced by this section at the end of its first year’s work, just that seems to have happened. With one exception all the reports submitted by this group were statements of feminist claims; „housing plans from the housewife’s point of view“, „vocational training for women“, „women workers in the health services“, „women in the Civil Service“: this from a section nominally responsible for the whole unexplored field of social welfare. In so far as the priorities of reconstruction were not set by the war itself, or shaped by the „consensus“ view of society of the Minister and his closest colleagues, they were sharply limited by the social interests of the groups on whom the Ministry relied for advice.“