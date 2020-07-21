Russia Report veröffentlicht: Das Ausmaß der ARD-Desinformation ist nun sichtbar
Im letzten Post haben wir den Beitrag von Annette Dittert bearbeitet, in dem versucht wird, den heute vom Intelligence and Security Committee veröffentlichten Bericht zu “Russia” als heißes Eisen darzustellen, dessen Veröffentlichung Boris Johnson zu verhindern gesucht hat. Zudem hat Dittert versucht, den Eindruck zu erwecken, es ginge in dem Bericht vornehmlich um eine Russische Einflussnahme auf das EU Referendum von 2016 und ansonsten stehe der Status von London als Ort russischer Geldwäsche im Zentrum des Berichts.
Nichts von dem ist korrekt und das Ausmaß des Grabens, der zwischen dem, was Dittert über den Russia Report berichtet und dem, was tatsächlich in dem Bericht steht, klafft, ist beängstigend. Wie lange will die ARD noch eine vollkommen überforderte Person, die offenkundig nur ihren eigenen Hass ausleben kann, auf Kosten der Gebührenzahler vor einer wohl notwendigen Therapie deprivieren?
In aller Kürze bevor wir in den Bericht einsteigen:
- Das EU-Referendum kommt auf genau einer halben Seite des 47 Seiten umfassenden Berichts vor. Ergebnis: keines. Es gibt keinen Hinweis darauf, dass Russland versucht hätte, den Ausgang des EU-Referendums zu beeinflussen.
- Der Bericht behandelt die Gefahr, die Russland für das Vereinigte Königreich darstellt, und zwar im Bereich der Cyber-Angriffe und im Hinblick auf das Problem, dass sich russische Oligarchen Zugang zu britischen Organisationen erkauft haben, ein Netzwerk aus Lobbyisten und Anwälten aufgebaut haben, das es ihnen erlaubt, Einfluss zu nehmen.
- Dieses Problem, so der Bericht, sei wie eine heiße Kartoffel in den Geheimdiensten und Sicherheitsinstitutionen herumgereicht worden. Entsprechend widmen sich die meisten Seiten des Berichts Fragen einer effektiven Reaktion auf die russische Gefahr.
Im Einzelnen.
Warum ist das Vereinigte Königreich Ziel russischer Versuche von Einflussnahme und Sabotage? Die Antwort in Kurz: Weil die Russen neben den USA und der NATO nur noch das UK ernst nehmen.
Nun die lange Fassung:
Why the UK?
“6. It appears that Russia considers the UK one of its top Western intelligence targets: while we may not experience the level and type of threat that countries on Russia’s borders suffer, witnesses have suggested that we would sit just behind the US and NATO in any priority list. This is likely to be related to the UK’s close relationship with the US, and the fact that the UK is seen as central to the Western anti-Russian lobby.
7. This perception will have been reinforced by the UK’s firm stance recently in response to Russian aggression: following the UK-led international response to the Salisbury attack – which saw an unprecedented 153 Russian intelligence officers and diplomats expelled from 29 countries and NATO – it appears to the Committee that Putin considers the UK to be a key diplomatic adversary. The threat to the UK – and any changes to this following the actions taken in response to the Salisbury attack – is described in this Report, together with the action that the UK Intelligence Community is taking to counter those threats.”
Die Ergebnisse, zu denen das Committee in seiner Untersuchung russischer Einflussnahme gelangt ist, haben eine Reihe von Empfehlungen zur Konsequenz: Die Verlagerungen von Zuständigkeiten, die Simplifizierung von Prozessen, neue Gesetzgebung, die den Geheimdiensten mehr Zuständigkeiten und mehr Kompetenzen zuweist, eine internationale Zusammenarbeit, die, wie die Reaktion auf die Salisbury Anschläge gezeigt hat, höchst effizient sein kann.
Die Langfassung:
11. The Report covers aspects of the Russian threat to the UK (Cyber; Disinformation and Influence; and Russian Expatriates) followed by an examination of how the UK Government – in particular the Agencies and Defence Intelligence – has responded (Allocation of Effort; Strategy, Co-ordination and Tasking; A Hard Target; Legislation; International Partnerships; and Engagement with Russia).
This focus has led us to question who is responsible for broader work against the Russian threat and whether those organisations are sufficiently empowered to tackle
- a hostile state threat such as Russia. In some instances, we have therefore recommended a shift in responsibilities. In other cases, we have recommended a simplification: there are a number of unnecessarily complicated wiring diagrams that do not provide the clear lines of accountability that are needed.
- The clearest requirement for immediate action is for new legislation: the Intelligence Community must be given the tools it needs and be put in the best possible position if it is to tackle this very capable adversary, and this means a new statutory framework to tackle espionage, the illicit financial dealings of the Russian elite and the ‘enablers’ who support this activity.
- More broadly, the way forward lies with taking action with our allies; a continuing international consensus is needed against Russian aggressive action. The West is strongest when it acts collectively and that is the way in which we can best attach a cost to Putin’s actions. The UK has shown it can shape the international response, as it did in response to the Salisbury attacks. It must now seek to build on this effort to ensure that momentum is not lost.
Die größte Gefahr, die derzeit von Russland ausgeht, basiert darauf, dass Russland ein kompetenter Spieler im Bereich der Cyber-Attacken ist, der auch nicht davor zurückschreckt, die Hilfe von Kriminellen in Anspruch zu nehmen. Davon geht eine konkrete und unmittelbare Gefahr für die Sicherheit des Vereinigten Königreichs aus:
Cyber – a sophisticated Player
15. Russia’s cyber capability, when combined with its willingness to deploy it in a malicious capacity, is a matter of grave concern, and poses an immediate and urgent threat to our national security.
Vor diesem Hintergrund analysiert das Committee eine Reihe von Gegenmaßnahmen, die bereits ergriffen wurden bzw. ergriffen werden und kommt u.a. zu dem Schluss, dass zu viele unterschiedliche Köche im Sicherheitsbrei rühren, weshalb größere Kohäsion notwendig sei, um einen offensiven Umgang mit der russischen Gefahr (offensive Cyber) zu erreichen und eine internationale Koordination der entsprechenden Gegenmaßnahmen zuwege zu bringen.
Leading the response
17. However, it is clear that cyber is a crowded domain – or a “complex landscape”. There are a number of agencies and organisations across the Intelligence Community which have a role in countering the Russian cyber threat, and it was not immediately apparent how these various agencies and organisations are co-ordinated and indeed complement each other. The next iteration of the National Cyber Security Strategy must address this need for greater cohesion.
HMG as a player: Offensive Cyber
GCHQ and the Ministry of Defence have in recent years adopted a more open posture
on Offensive Cyber,
19. for example with public references to the successful prosecution of a major Offensive Cyber campaign against Daesh. The issue of Offensive Cyber is addressed in more detail in the classified Annex to this Report.
Das Kapitel “Disinformation and influence” widmet sich den Versuchen Russlands, auf den politischen Prozess des Vereinigten Königreichs Einfluss zu nehmen. Hier kommt das Committee zu dem Ergebnis, dass es keine Anzeichen für einen relevanten Einfluss auf Wahlen gebe. Im Hinblick auf das EU-Referendum, das als Fallstudie eine halbe Seite des Berichts füllt, kann das Committee keine Spuren einer versuchten Einflussnahme jenseits der Berichterstattung von russischen Medien finden, nicht einmal Trolle und Bots. Hinweise auf eine russische Einflussnahme finden sich jedoch für das Schottische Referendum über eine Unabhängigkeit vom Vereinigten Königreich aus dem Jahre 2014, das vom Committee als eine Art Testlauf bezeichnet wird. Vorgeschlagen wird eine Neustrukturierung der Gegenmaßnahmen, die MI5 eine zentrale Rolle zuweist, um der Tatsache Rechnung zu tragen, dass sich derzeit zu viele Regierungsorganisationen (nicht) zuständig fühlen.
In der Langfassung:
28. Russia’s promotion of disinformation and its attempts at broader political influence overseas have been widely reported. Examples include:
- use of state-owned traditional media: open source studies have shown serious distortions in the coverage provided by Russian state-owned international broadcasters such as RT and Sputnik;
- ‘bots’ and ‘trolls’: open source studies have identified significant activity on social media;
- ‘hack and leak’: the US has publicly avowed that Russia conducted ‘hack and leak’ operations in relation to its presidential election in 2016, and it has been widely alleged that Russia was responsible for a similar attack on the French presidential election in 2017;
In our opinion, the operational role must sit primarily with MI5, in line with its statutory responsibility for “the protection of national security and, in particular, its protection against threats from espionage, terrorism and sabotage, from the activities of agents of foreign powers and from actions intended to overthrow or undermine parliamentary democracy … ”. The policy role should sit with the Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism (OSCT) – primarily due to its ten years of experience in countering the terrorist threat and its position working closely with MI5 within the central Government machinery. This would also have the advantage that the relationship built with social media
companies to encourage them to co-operate in dealing with terrorist use of social media could be brought to bear against the hostile state threat; indeed, it is not clear to us why the Government is not already doing this.
41. There has been credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. However, at the time ***. It appears that *** what some commentators have described as potentially the first post-Soviet Russian interference in a Western democratic process. We note that – almost five years on – ***.
Der Zufluss von russischem Kapital in das Vereinigte Königreich und vor allem nach London wird vor allem deshalb problematisiert, weil die russischen Oligarchen, die sich in Großbritannien niedergelassen haben, Teile ihres Vermögens dazu benutzt haben, ein Unterstützungsnetzwerk aus PR-Profis, Anwälten, Politikern aufzubauen, dessen Ziel darin besteht, die Ziele russischer Politik in einem positiven Licht erscheinen zu lassen und Einfluss auf die öffentliche Meinung zu nehmen. Vor allem Mitglieder des House of Lords werden vom Committee als Handlanger russischer Oligarchen gesehen, weshalb sie vorschlagen, die Beziehungen zwischen Lords und russischen Oligarchen zu untersuchen und darüber hinaus eine Pflicht für Abgeordnete einzuführen, jede Tätigkeit, die nicht im Rahmen ihrer Parlamentarischen Arbeit erfolgt und für die sie mehr als 100 Pfund erhalten, zu melden. Wäre Tony Blair noch Abgeordneter, das wäre für ihn eine schlechte Nachricht, ganz unabhängig von Russland.
Die Langfassung:
“It is not just the oligarchs either: the arrival of Russian money resulted in a growth industry of enablers – individuals and organisations who manage and lobby for the Russian elite in the UK. Lawyers, accountants, estate agents and PR professionals have played a role, wittingly or unwittingly, in the extension of Russian influence which is often linked to promoting the nefarious interests of the Russian state. A large private security industry has developed in the UK to service the needs of the Russian elite, in which British companies protect the oligarchs and their families, seek kompromas on competitors, and on occasion help launder money through offshore shell companies and fabricate ‘due diligence’ reports, while lawyers provide litigation support.
William Browder told the Committee that: Russian state interests, working in conjunction with and through criminal private interests, set up a ‘buffer’ of Westerners who become de facto Russian state agents, many unwittingly, but others with a reason to know exactly what they are doing and for whom. As a result, UK actors have to deal with Russian criminal interests masked as state interests, and Russian state interests masked by their Western agents.
54. Several members of the Russian elite who are closely linked to Putin are identified as being involved with charitable and/or political organisations in the UK, having donated to political parties, with a public profile which positions them to assist Russian influence operations. It is notable that a number of Members of the House of Lords have business interests linked to Russia, or work directly for major Russian companies linked to the Russian state – these relationships should be carefully scrutinised, given the potential for the Russian state to exploit them. It is important that the Code of Conduct for Members of the House of Lords, and the Register of Lords’ interests, including financial interests, provide the necessary transparency and are enforced. In this respect, we note that the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament requires that MPs register individual payments of more than £100 which they receive for any employment outside the House – this does not apply to the House of Lords, and consideration should be given to introducing such a requirement. A ‘Foreign Agents Registration Act’ (an issue which is addressed in the section on Legislation) would also be helpful in this respect.
55. The Government effort on the disruption of Russian illicit financial activity in the UK is led and co-ordinated by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Its work also encompasses the investigation of UK-based professional enablers in the financial and property sectors, with the aim of hardening the UK financial and property markets from the proceeds of crime, and challenging any perception that the UK is a safe haven for illicit
funds.
Nun gibt es nicht nur russische Oligarchen, die versuchen, einen Brückenkopf im Vereinigten Königreich zu errichten, von dem aus es möglich ist, die Interessen des russischen Staates zu unterstützen und nationale Politiken, die diesen Interessen entgegen stehen, zu unterminieren, es gibt auch Regime-Flüchtlinge, die in das Vereinigte Königreich vor Putin geflohen sind. Sie leben in Unsicherheit, wie die Anschläge auf Alexander Litvinenko und die Salisbury-Giftanschläge gezeigt haben. Deshalb empfiehlt das Committee ein besonderes Schutzprogramm für diese Flüchtlinge.
Russians at Risk
57. Whilst the oligarchs and their money have been the most obviously visible part of the Russian diaspora, recent events have highlighted the number of Russians in the UK who are on the opposing side. Since Putin came to power in 1999, a number of critics of Putin and the Russian government have sought sanctuary in the UK, fearing politically motivated criminal charges and harassment.
Der Rest der 47 Seiten ist der Frage gewidmet, wie genau der Gefahr, die Russland für das Vereinigte Königreich darstellt, begegnet werden soll. Es geht zunächst darum, die derzeitige Verwendung der Mittel zu untersuchen, die in der Zukunft notwendigen Ressourcen zusammenzustellen, die vorhandenen Strategien zu evaluieren, und zu untersuchen, welchen Beitrag zur Sicherheit Gesetzgebung, Internationale Zusammenarbeit und – letztlich – ein Versuch, Russland an bilaterale Vereinbarungen und Verpflichtungen zu binden, haben kann.
Der Bericht enthält einen Annex, der derzeit nicht veröffentlicht wird, und zwar nicht, wie Annette Dittert behauptet, weil Boris Johnson auf diese Weise verhindern will, dass Einflussnahmen auf die Brexit-Kampagne oder Spenden an die Tories verheimlicht werden, sondern weil sich der Ausschuss, also diejenigen, die den Bericht erstellt haben, dazu entschlossen haben:
“The matters covered by our Inquiry are highly sensitive. We have been told, repeatedly, that the Russian Intelligence Services will analyse whatever we put in the public domain and therefore, on this subject more than any other, the potential to damage the capabilities of the intelligence and security Agencies and Defence Intelligence was both real and significant. It was clear, therefore, that any Report would have to be subjected to extensive redaction, and risked becoming unreadable. In order to be able to publish a Report at all, we have accordingly decided to produce a shorter Report than usual, which takes the form of a summary of the most important points we have noted during the Inquiry, at a high level, without revealing underlying detail. We have supplemented this with a substantial Annex, which provides both greater detail on the points we have raised and further rationale for the judgements we have reached. This Annex is not published at this time, in view of the current Russian threat.
Im gesamten Bericht des Committee findet sich so gut wie nichts von dem, worüber Dittert in der ARD fabuliert. Der gesamte Beitrag von Dittert, den wir hier schon auseinander genommen haben, ist eine weitgehend freie Erfindung, getragen von boshaften Mutmaßungen. Wenn das als Journalismus durchgehen soll, dann ist die ARD ein Shithole.
Wer den Bericht des Intelligence and Security Committee in Gänze nachlesen will, der kann das hier tun.
