Kippt Wisconsin? President neglect “Joe Biden” steht vor einem Desaster
Derzeit findet in Wisconsin eine Nachzählung der Stimmen statt.
In Wisconsin gibt es klare Regelungen dafür, wann eine per Briefwahl abgegebene Stimme gültig ist und wann nicht.
“6.86 Methods for obtaining an absentee ballot.
(1)
(a) Any elector of a municipality who is registered to vote whenever required and who qualifies under ss. 6.20 and 6.85 as an absent elector may make written application to the municipal clerk of that municipality for an official ballot by one of the following methods:
1. By mail.
2. In person at the office of the municipal clerk or at an alternate site under s. 6.855, if applicable.
3. By signing a statement and filing a request to receive absentee ballots under sub. (2) or (2m) (a) or s. 6.22 (4), 6.24 (4), or 6.25 (1) (c).
4. By agent as provided in sub. (3).
5. By delivering an application to a special voting deputy under s. 6.875 (6).
6. By electronic mail or facsimile transmission as provided in par. (ac).
(ac) Any elector qualifying under par. (a) may make written application to the municipal clerk for an official ballot by means of facsimile transmission or electronic mail. Any application under this paragraph need not contain a copy of the applicant’s original signature. An elector requesting a ballot under this paragraph shall return with the voted ballot a copy of the request bearing an original signature of the elector as provided in s. 6.87 (4). Except as authorized in ss. 6.87 (4) (b) 2. to 5. and 6.875 (6), and notwithstanding s. 343.43 (1) (f), the elector shall transmit a copy of his or her proof of identification in the manner provided in s. 6.87 (1) unless the elector is a military elector or an overseas elector or the elector has a confidential listing under s. 6.47 (2).
(ag) An elector who is unable to write his or her name due to physical disability may authorize an application to be made by another elector on his or her behalf. In such case, the application shall state that it is made on request and by authorization of a named elector who is unable to sign the application due to physical disability.
(ar) Except as authorized in s. 6.875 (6), the municipal clerk shall not issue an absentee ballot unless the clerk receives a written application therefor from a qualified elector of the municipality. The clerk shall retain each absentee ballot application until destruction is authorized under s. 7.23 (1). Except as authorized in s. 6.79 (6) and (7), if a qualified elector applies for an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office, the clerk shall not issue the elector an absentee ballot unless the elector presents proof of identification. The clerk shall verify that the name on the proof of identification presented by the elector conforms to the name on the elector’s application and shall verify that any photograph appearing on that document reasonably resembles the elector. The clerk shall then enter his or her initials on the certificate envelope indicating that the absentee elector presented proof of identification to the clerk.
(b) Except as provided in this section, if application is made by mail, the application shall be received no later than 5 p.m. on the 5th day immediately preceding the election. If application is made in person, the application shall be made no earlier than 14 days preceding the election and no later than the Sunday preceding the election. No application may be received on a legal holiday. A municipality shall specify the hours in the notice under s. 10.01 (2) (e). The municipal clerk or an election official shall witness the certificate for any in-person absentee ballot cast. Except as provided in par. (c), if the elector is making written application for an absentee ballot at the partisan primary, the general election, the presidential preference primary, or a special election for national office, and the application indicates that the elector is a military elector, as defined in s. 6.34 (1), the application shall be received by the municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on election day. If the application indicates that the reason for requesting an absentee ballot is that the elector is a sequestered juror, the application shall be received no later than 5 p.m. on election day. If the application is received after 5 p.m. on the Friday immediately preceding the election, the municipal clerk or the clerk’s agent shall immediately take the ballot to the court in which the elector is serving as a juror and deposit it with the judge. The judge shall recess court, as soon as convenient, and give the elector the ballot. The judge shall then witness the voting procedure as provided in s. 6.87 and shall deliver the ballot to the clerk or agent of the clerk who shall deliver it to the polling place or, in municipalities where absentee ballots are canvassed under s. 7.52, to the municipal clerk as required in s. 6.88. If application is made under sub. (2) or (2m), the application may be received no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday immediately preceding the election.
(c) If an application is made by mail by a military elector, as defined in s. 6.22 (1) (b), the application shall be received no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday immediately preceding the election.
(2)
(a) An elector who is indefinitely confined because of age, physical illness or infirmity or is disabled for an indefinite period may by signing a statement to that effect require that an absentee ballot be sent to the elector automatically for every election. The application form and instructions shall be prescribed by the commission, and furnished upon request to any elector by each municipality. The envelope containing the absentee ballot shall be clearly marked as not forwardable. If any elector is no longer indefinitely confined, the elector shall so notify the municipal clerk.
6.86(2)(b)(b) The mailing list established under this subsection shall be kept current through all possible means. If an elector fails to cast and return an absentee ballot received under this subsection, the clerk shall notify the elector by 1st class letter or postcard that his or her name will be removed from the mailing list unless the clerk receives a renewal of the application within 30 days of the notification. The clerk shall remove from the list the name of each elector who does not apply for renewal within the 30-day period. The clerk shall remove the name of any other elector from the list upon request of the elector or upon receipt of reliable information that an elector no longer qualifies for the service. The clerk shall notify the elector of such action not taken at the elector’s request within 5 days, if possible.”
Lange Rede kurzer Sinn, eine Briefwahl ist in Wisconsin nur dann gültig, wenn sie zuvor beantragt und glaubhaft gemacht wurde, dass der jeweilige Wähler nicht im Stande ist, persönlich zur Stimmabgabe zu erscheinen.
Der Gateway-Pundit berichtet gerade, dass dem Blog von Personen, die in Wisconsin bei der Nachzählung zugegen sind, berichtet wird, dass eine große Anzahl von bislang gezählten Briefwahl-Stimmen aussortiert werde, weil sie die gesetzlichen Anforderungen, die in der Verfassung von Wisconsin an korrekte Briefwahlen gestellt werden, nicht erfüllen. Alleine in Dane County sollen mehrere Tausend ungültige Briefwahl-Stimmen, die bislang gezählt wurden gefunden worden sein. Offensichtlich wurde die oben unter 6.86 2a genannte Bestimmung, nach der Personen, die “indefinitely confined” sind, die also bettlägerig sind oder in einem Pflegeheim sind, das sie aus gesundheitlichen Gründen nicht verlassen können, massenhaft ausgenutzt, um Fake Votes abzugeben.
“The signature “MLW” was used on the fake votes. These initials were found on thousands of “votes” by “indefinitely confined” people.”
In Dane County liegt Madison, die Hauptstadt von Wisconsin. In Dane County soll Joe Biden 75,7% der 343.599 abgegebenen Stimmen erhalten haben, Donald Trump lediglich 22,9%. In Wisconsin liegt Joe Biden bislang mit 1.630.303 Stimmen vor Donald J. Trump mit 1.610.036. Der Vorsprung beträgt also 20.267 Stimmen.
Das folgende Foto, das Gatewaypundit veröffentlicht hat, zeigt rechts die beiden Stapel der Stimmen, die als ungültig aussortiert, aber ursprünglich gezählt wurden.
Wisonsin ist einer der Staaten, in dem sich mittnächtliche Stimmendumps für Joe Biden ereignet haben, vermutlich hat Santa Claus die Stimmen vorzeitig durch den Kamin geworfen.
Die ARD behauptet übrigens, es gebe keine belastbaren Beweise für Wahlfälschung.
“President neglect” gefällt mir!
😃😃😃😃
Ob der sich überhaupt erinnern kann, wer er ist, und dass Wahlen waren?
Nach 6 Monaten (eher ginge es nicht, wie Freeman vom Alles Schall und Rauch Blog dargelegt hat) würde eh Kamela Harris übernehmen.
Sie hat diese Zeit 2 x schon die Harris/Biden-Administration genannt.
Möge diese Zeit nie kommen!
In Milwaukee soll, so habe ich flüchtig gelesen, die Nachzählung gestern fertig gewesen sein. Dort soll Biden nun mehr Stimmen haben als zuvor, 132. Weiß irgendwer, was dort genau geprüft wurde? Dort war es ja so, dass nach Schließung der Wahllokale die Wahlregister geändert wurden, nachdem dort eine Wahlbeteiligung von teils über 200 Prozent war und so auch in Medien veröffentlicht wurde. Von dort kamen ja auch die Berichte über die Ergänzung der Wähler mit Geburtsdaten um und vor 1900, dass Wähler nicht auf den Wählerlisten standen, weder normalen noch kurzfristigen Listen und trotzdem gezählt wurden.
Falls die US-Amerikaner so blöd sind Biden zu wählen, dann verdienen sie ihn. Und
die EU-ropäer auch. Wobei ich weniger Biden selbst so schlimm finde als seine Stell-
vertrerin, Kamala Harris.
lg
caruso