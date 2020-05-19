Wirksamkeit von Hydroxychloroquine: Stand der Forschung [ScienceFiles-Metastudie]
Einmal mehr zeigt sich, dass manche, vor allem Journalisten, nicht begreifen wollen, dass Wissenschaft ein kumulativer Prozess des Erkenntnisfortschritts ist. Deshalb gibt es in der Wissenschaft KEINEN Konsens, auch wenn es sich manche Wissenschaftferne noch so sehr wünschen. Es gibt in der Wissenschaft keine Wahrheit, auch wenn es manche Scharlatane gerne behaupten. Was es gibt sind mehr oder weniger gut bewährte Theorien, die sich auf eine Reihe bestätigter Hypothesen stützen können. Weil dem so ist, kann man wissenschaftliche Fragen nur auf Grundlage des Forschungsstandes und nur für einen bestimmten Zeitpunkt beantworten.
Eigentlich ist das recht einfach, aber es ist dennoch zu kompliziert, als dass es Aufnahme in die Hirne von vielen Journalisten finden könnte.
Weil dem so ist, muss sich derjenige, der z.B. die Frage, ob Hydroxychloroquine wirksam gegen COVID-19 ist, beantworten will, einen Überblick über den Stand der Forschung verschaffen, etwas, das über die Ausbildung und Fähigkeiten der meisten Journalisten, die der Ansicht sind, Wissenschaft sei wie ein Kreuzworträtsel und sie selbst wüssten bereits den gesuchten Begriff, weit hinauszugehen scheint.
Wir haben die Mühsal einer Meta-Studie unternommen und den Stand der Forschung, wie er sich heute, am 19. Mai 2020 darstellt, aufgearbeitet, um die Frage zu beantworten, ob Hydroxychloroquine im Kampf gegen COVID-19 von Nutzen ist. Auf die Ergebnisse dieser Meta-Analyse erheben wir ein Copyright. Leider ist das notwendig, denn der Diebe sind gar viele in dieser Zeit und wir sind immer wieder erstaunt, wo unsere Texte überall auftauchen, häufig ganz ohne Hinweis auf unsere Urheberschaft.
Die Meta-Analyse hat die folgenden Ergebnisse erbracht:
- Hydroxychloroquine hat sich in einer Reihe kleiner Studien, in denen es u.a. gemeinsam mit Azithromycin (ein Antibiotika) verabreicht wurde, als gegen milde Erkrankungen von COVID-19 wirksames Mittel erwiesen.
- Die einzige große pseudo-klinische Studie kommt zu dem Ergebnis, dass Hydroxychloroquine keinen erkennbaren Effekt auf die Genesung an COVID-19 erkrankter Patienten hat;
- Die Anwendung von Hydroxychloroquine in niedriger Dosierung als Mittel der Prophylaxe, wie es Donald Trump wohl tut, wird von einer Reihe von Wissenschaftlern ausdrücklich empfohlen. Wir haben ein Beispiel am Ende dieses Textes.
- Bislang eine klinische Studie legt den Schluss nahe, dass die Wirkung von Hydroxychloroquine und Azitromycin durch Zink-Sulfat erhöht werden kann.
Einen positiven Effekt von Hydroxychloroquine auf eine Genesung von COVID-19 berichten die folgenden Studien:
Kleine Fallzahl, positives Ergebnis (N = 20);
Colson, Philippe, Jean-Marc Rolain, Jean-Christophe Lagier, Philippe Brouqui, and Didier Raoult. “Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as available weapons to fight COVID-19.” Int J Antimicrob Agents 105932, no. 10.1016 (2020).
Gautret, Philippe, Jean-Christophe Lagier, Philippe Parola, Line Meddeb, Morgane Mailhe, Barbara Doudier, Johan Courjon et al. “Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment of COVID-19: results of an open-label non-randomized clinical trial.” International journal of antimicrobial agents (2020): 105949.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7102549/
Besprochen auf ScienceFiles
Hydroxychloroquine ist wirksam bei milder Erkrankung an COVID-19
“This preprint reports a double-blind, randomized clinical trial of 62 patients to assess the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in mild COVID-19. Patients in the treatment arm received 400 mg HCQ per day for 5 days. Fever and cough resolved on average 1 day earlier with HCQ, although the distribution of symptomatic patients at day 0 was not even between groups. No patients receiving HCQ progressed to severe disease, whereas 4 of 31 patients in the control arm progressed. Few clinical data and no viral load measurements were reported, limiting the conclusions that can be drawn from this trial. This study suggests relative efficacy for patients with mild disease and warrants larger clinical trials, but the effects of HCQ on patients with more severe COVID-19 remain unknown.”
Levantovsky, Rachel, and Nicolas Vabret. “Hydroxychloroquine: small effects in mild disease.” (2020): Nature.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-020-0315-4
Pilotstudie aus China, nur 30 Personen, positive Ergebnisse bei milder Erkrankung;
“The prognosis of COVID-19 moderate patients is good. Larger sample size study are needed to investigate the effects of HCQ in the treatment of COVID-19. Subsequent research should determine better endpoint and fully consider the feasibility of experiments such as sample size.”
Chen, Jun, Danping LIU, Li LIU, Ping LIU, Qingnian XU, Lu XIA, Yun LING et al. “A pilot study of hydroxychloroquine in treatment of patients with common coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19).” Journal of Zhejiang University (Medical Science) 49, no. 1 (2020): 0-0.
http://www.zjujournals.com/med/EN/abstract/abstract41137.shtml
Klinische Studie aus China mit 62 Patienten zeigt gute Ergebnisse für Hydroxychloroquine
“For the 62 COVID-19 patients, 46.8% (29 of 62) were male and 53.2% (33 of 62) were female, the mean age was 44.7 (15.3) years. No difference in the age and sex distribution between the control group and the HCQ group. But for TTCR, the body temperature recovery time and the cough remission time were significantly shortened in the HCQ treatment group. Besides, a larger proportion of patients with improved pneumonia in the HCQ treatment group (80.6%, 25 of 31) compared with the control group (54.8%, 17 of 31). Notably, all 4 patients progressed to severe illness that occurred in the control group. However, there were 2 patients with mild adverse reactions in the HCQ treatment group. Significance: Among patients with COVID-19, the use of HCQ could significantly shorten TTCR and promote the absorption.”
Chen, Zhaowei, Jijia Hu, Zongwei Zhang, Shan Jiang, Shoumeng Han, Dandan Yan, Ruhong Zhuang, Ben Hu, and Zhan Zhang. “Efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19: results of a randomized clinical trial.” MedRxiv (2020).
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.22.20040758v3
Französische Studie mit 80 Patienten, alle mit milder Erkrankung. Hydroxychloroquine ist wirksam;
“All patients improved clinically except one 86 year-old patient who died, and one 74 year-old patient still in intensive care. A rapid fall of nasopharyngeal viral load was noted, with 83% negative at Day7, and 93% at Day8. Virus cultures from patient respiratory samples were negative in 97.5% of patients at Day5. Consequently patients were able to be rapidly discharged from IDU with a mean length of stay of five days.”
Gautret, Philippe, Jean-Christophe Lagier, Philippe Parola, Line Meddeb, Jacques Sevestre, Morgane Mailhe, Barbara Doudier et al. “Clinical and microbiological effect of a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in 80 COVID-19 patients with at least a six-day follow up: A pilot observational study.” Travel medicine and infectious disease (2020): 101663.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1477893920301319
Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin und Zink sind gemeinsam wirksam gegen COVID-19
Auf Grundlage von 932 Patienten kommt eine Studie aus New York zu dem folgenden positiven Ergebnis:
After adjusting for the time at which zinc sulfate was added to our protocol, an increased frequency of being discharged home (OR 1.53, 95% CI 1.12-2.09) reduction in mortality or transfer to hospice remained significant (OR 0.449, 95% CI 0.271-0.744). Conclusion: This study provides the first in vivo evidence that zinc sulfate in combination with hydroxychloroquine may play a role in therapeutic management for COVID-19″
Carlucci, Philip, Tania Ahuja, Christopher M. Petrilli, Harish Rajagopalan, Simon Jones, and Joseph Rahimian. “Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin plus zinc vs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin alone: outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.” medRxiv (2020).
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.02.20080036v1
In vitro-Tests zeigen, dass Hydroxychloroquine erfolgreich SARS-CoV-2 bekämpft.
Liu, Jia, Ruiyuan Cao, Mingyue Xu, Xi Wang, Huanyu Zhang, Hengrui Hu, Yufeng Li, Zhihong Hu, Wu Zhong, and Manli Wang. “Hydroxychloroquine, a less toxic derivative of chloroquine, is effective in inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro.” Cell discovery 6, no. 1 (2020): 1-4.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-020-0156-0?fbclid=IwAR00SZmlr8i4s_GeGQHBRKFHrgLy3fOEc7X5VLrC4ecfF9Yypiba6eI2EBA
Yao, Xueting, Fei Ye, Miao Zhang, Cheng Cui, Baoying Huang, Peihua Niu, Xu Liu et al. “In vitro antiviral activity and projection of optimized dosing design of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).” Clinical Infectious Diseases (2020).
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa237/5801998
Besprochen auf ScienceFiles
Studien, die zu dem Ergebnis kommen, Hydroxychloroquine sei unwirksam
Quasi-klinische Studie aus New York mit großer Fallzahl von mehr oder minder ernsthaft Erkrankten :
“In this observational study involving patients with Covid-19 who had been admitted to the hospital, hydroxychloroquine administration was not associated with either a greatly lowered or an increased risk of the composite end point of intubation or death. Randomized, controlled trials of hydroxychloroquine in patients with Covid-19 are needed. (Funded by the National Institutes of Health.)”
Geleris, Joshua, Yifei Sun, Jonathan Platt, Jason Zucker, Matthew Baldwin, George Hripcsak, Angelena Labella et al. “Observational study of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized patients with Covid-19.” New England Journal of Medicine (2020).
Auf ScienceFiles besprochen.
Kleines Sample mit nur 11 Patienten; keine Wirkung von Hydroxychloroquine und Azithromycin
“In summary, despite a reported antiviral activity of chloroquine against COVID-19 in vitro, we found no evidence of a strong antiviral activity or clinical benefit of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for the treatment of our hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Ongoing randomized clinical trials with hydroxychloroquine should provide a definitive answer regarding the alleged efficacy of this combination and will assess its safety.”
Molina, Jean Michel, Constance Delaugerre, J. Le Goff, Breno Mela-Lima, Diane Ponscarme, Lauriane Goldwirt, and Nathalie de Castro. “No evidence of rapid antiviral clearance or clinical benefit with the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in patients with severe COVID-19 infection.” Med Mal Infect 10 (2020).
http://atomicfifteen.com/~TREATMENT_INEFFECTIVE_HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE.pdf
Ganz aktuell: Eine Meta-Studie vom heutigen Tag. 11 Studien bilden die Grundgesamtheit, mit 2.354 Patienten, die Hydroxychloroquine erhalten haben und 1.952, die es nicht erhalten haben. Die Ergebnisse sprechen gegen eine Wirksamkeit von Hydroxychloroquin:
“The overall mortality was not significantly different among patients who received hydroxychloroquine compared to the control group (OR: 1.41, 95% CI: 0.76 to 2.62; p = 0.28). Clinical worsening or lack of symptomatic improvement did not differ between patients who received hydroxychloroquine compared to those who did not (OR 1.1, 95% CI: 0.6 to 2.02; p = 0.76). Viral clearance, assessed by RT-PCR, did not differ significantly between the hydroxychloroquine and the control groups (OR: 1.13, CI: 0.26 to 5.01; p = 0.87). The evolution of changes on chest CT imaging was reported only in two studies; a more pronounced improvement was observed with the use of hydroxychloroquine compared to standard care (OR: 2.68, CI: 1.1 to 6.6; P = 0.03). The incidence of adverse events was significantly higher with hydroxychloroquine (OR: 4.1, CI: 1.42 to 11.88; p = 0.009). Conclusions: Our meta-analysis does not suggest improvement in clinical progression, mortality, or viral clearance by RT PCR among patients with COVID 19 infection who are treated with hydroxychloroquine. There was a significantly higher incidence of adverse events with hydroxychloroquine use.
Jose Chacko, Gagan Brar, Robert Premkumar (2020). Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19: A systematic review and meta-analysis.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.14.20101774v1
Hydroxychloroquine als Prophylaxe
“Chloroquine is a cheap drug that has been used for decades—predominantly for malaria prophylaxis, for which it had excellent results and good safety and tolerability. Severe adverse events, which mainly involve retinal and psychiatric symptoms, occur only when doses prescribed for malaria are substantially higher than required. Inhibition of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) replication seems essential to reduce the risk of spread and development of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious. Most people who live in areas with a high incidence of COVID-19 are apparently healthy, but they can be SARS-CoV-2 negative and healthy or healthy but with asymptomatic infection. In both cases, effective drugs such as chloroquine and its related formulations might prevent infection (ie, in those who are SARS-CoV-2 negative) or the development of severe symptomatic disease (ie, in those who are SARS-CoV-2 positive and asymptomatic or with minor symptoms), substantially reducing morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19. The dose used might be the same as that usually administered for malaria treatment given chloroquine inhibited SARS-CoV replication at a 50% effective concentration of 8·8 μmol/L. The half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) of chloroquine inhibition of SARS-CoV replication in Vero E6 cells, 8·8 μmol/L, is substantially lower than the plasma concentrations that are reached in humans when the drug is prescribed to treat malaria at a dose of 25 mg/kg over 3 days.1 For long-term prophylaxis, even lower doses could be used. Doses of 3·6 mg/kg, similar to those generally prescribed to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lead to plasma concentrations of 1–3 μmol/L—ie, the same concentration range as the IC50 for SARS-CoV inhibition. Alternatively, hydroxychloroquine could be used, for which even greater efficacy has been reported in in-vitro studies. Prophylaxis could last for the whole duration of an outbreak, and in countries in which malaria is not endemic, there is no risk of negative events associated with the development of resistance to this drug. In countries where malaria is endemic, appropriate monitoring of resistance among Plasmodium spp is needed.”
Principi, Nicola, and Susanna Esposito. “Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of COVID-19.” The Lancet Infectious Diseases (2020).
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(20)30296-6/fulltext
